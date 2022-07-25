Missing Montana climbers found dead in Glacier National Park

A helicopter search crew looking for two missing Montana climbers in Glacier National Park spotted their bodies on Monday, park officials said in a statement.

The men, both 67, were reported overdue Sunday from their planned climb of Dusty Star Mountain in the park's center. They set out for the climb on Thursday and had planned to hike out on Friday.

Park rangers found their vehicle at a trailhead Sunday and search crews first took to the air later that day, park officials said.

Authorities were making a plan to recover the men's bodies and their belongings, the park statement said. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.