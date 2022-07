PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight at a wedding reception ended with a guest shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section. Police tell CBS3 the wedding was cut short due to a physical altercation between a group of women that ultimately led to a shooting. On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 4200 block of Macalester Street. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a fight between several wedding guests eventually spilled to the outside of the wedding venue....

