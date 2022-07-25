Green Bay Police Department reviewing incident with Packers RB A.J. Dillon

The Green Bay Police Department has begun an internal review of a confrontational incident between an officer and Packers running back A.J. Dillon during Saturday’s soccer match at Lambeau Field, according to TMZ Sports.

An officer was seen grabbing and later pushing Dillon, who was on the field attempting to hype the crowd with a Lambeau Leap during a weather delay.

A spokesperson of the department to TMZ: “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Chief Chris Davis of the department later sent this tweet on Monday:

Dillon helped explain the bizarre incident – which was caught on video by several attendants of the event – in a series of tweets. The Packers running back classified the confrontation with the officer as nothing more than a “miscommunication.”

Packers president Mark Murphy called the incident “unfortunate” on Monday.

Saturday’s match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich was the first soccer event at Lambeau Field in the stadium’s history. Man City won the abbreviated contest, 1-0. Two weather delays halted the action.

Dillon is a third-year running back from Boston College who has quickly become a fan favorite in Green Bay. He led the Packers in rushing last season.