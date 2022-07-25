Packers WR Christian Watson gets more guaranteed money in rookie deal

Christian Watson’s patience resulted in getting more guaranteed money within his rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Watson – the third pick of the second round in the 2022 draft – got $150,000 in guaranteed base salary added into his four-year rookie deal.

Watson agreed to the deal last Wednesday, avoiding a holdout before training camp.

Guaranteed money in the final year of the deal was the holdup. While length and value of rookie deals have been mostly pre-set under the CBA, players picked at various points in the draft are gaining ground in percentage of guaranteed money.

Watson’s base salaries are fully guaranteed in the first three years of his deal. Now, he has some guaranteed money flowing into the final year, too.

Overall, Watson’s four-year deal with the Packers is worth $9.24 million, and roughly 80 percent of the money is guaranteed, including a $3.9 million signing bonus.

Here’s the structuring of the deal, via Ken Ingalls:

Watson’s cap hit in 2022 will be just under $1.7 million.

Watson reported to training camp last Friday but was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Veterans for the Packers report on Tuesday, and the first practice is Wednesday morning.