Mesa Names Simon Tipene Adlam as New Director of Arizona Museum of Natural History

Following a highly-competitive international search, Mesa has appointed Simon Tipene Adlam as the new Arizona Museum of Natural History Director (AZMNH). A seasoned museum administrator, Mr. Tipene Adlam served the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for almost ten years in different capacities, including Creative Director and Director of Exhibitions.

"We are thrilled to have selected a candidate with demonstrated international museum management experience and cultural leadership. Simon is a visionary leader committed to fostering an inclusive museum experience," said City Manager Chris Brady. "AZMNH is a significant cultural and education asset to Mesa. We are confident it will shine under Simon's leadership."

Simon Tipene Adlam brings almost three decades of museum experience to Mesa. He has recently led Haimona, an indigenous think tank and incubator he created in his native Aotearoa, New Zealand to bring social impact programming to cultural institutions. Of M?ori descent, Mr. Tipene Adlam's interest and expertise align with AZMNH's mission of exploring and showcasing the natural and cultural heritage of Arizona and the southwestern United States.

"I'm excited to be working with such a talented staff who are passionate about the mission of this museum. I look forward to discovering the great collections, advanced research and impactful programs developed for the community," said Simon Tipene Adlam. "I'm inspired by the City of Mesa's firm commitment to its cultural assets. Their diverse relationships within the community speak volumes as a cultural hub. I take tremendous pride in joining this team."

Mr. Tipene Adlam's outstanding international career expands to three continents - having served museums and cultural institutions in the United States, the Middle East and his native Aotearoa, New Zealand. From designer and project manager to serving as Director of Exhibitions at the Qatar Museums, Mr. Tipene Adlam has been at the forefront of museum transformations. He has brokered multiple museum cultural exchanges and negotiated collaborations among internationally renowned institutions such as Muse? National Picasso, Arabe du Monde Institute, Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank.

"Mesa is honored to welcome a world-class museum administrator. We can't wait to see the evolution of our beloved AZMNH under his tenure," said Mesa Director of Arts and Culture, Cindy Ornstein.

Throughout his career, Mr. Tipene Adlam has garnered numerous excellence awards from the American Association of Museum Excellence, Themed Entertainment Association and the International Art Critics Association, to name a few.

Arts Consulting Group (ACG), a leader in the cultural consulting and executive search field, conducted the search for Director of AZMNH. Simon Tipene Adlam's official start date at AZMNH will be Aug. 15, 2022.