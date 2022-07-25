ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Monk thinks Lakers' Big 3 can work things out

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, and they thought they had just assembled a Big 3 that would perhaps win the NBA championship.

Of course, that’s not exactly what happened.

Somehow, because of injuries and poor roster construction, championship contention turned into not even reaching the play-in tournament.

As a result, the Lakers have been trying to trade Westbrook for the past several months.

He, LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly talked on the phone recently and vowed to work things out this coming season.

Guard Malik Monk, who played with the three stars this past season, feels they can be successful together.

“They grown men, especially when they have convos like that,” Monk said of Westbrook, James and Davis. “I think it’ll work out for them ’cause they all great.”

Monk, who was signed to the veteran minimum salary last offseason, played very well for L.A., averaging 13.8 points in 28.1 minutes a game while shooting 47.3 percent overall and 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

At times, with all the key injuries the team had, he was the most consistent offensive option they had, at least aside from James.

But Monk decided to depart and join the Sacramento Kings this summer, as he agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with them.

