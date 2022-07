The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.

