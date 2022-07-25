ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

NWS Issues Excessive Heat Warning for Canby Area This Week

By Tyler Francke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn excessive heat warning by the National Weather Service is in effect for Canby and the greater Portland metro area through Thursday this week, with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures of 98 to 103 predicted. The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with some “considerable uncertainty” predicting temperatures...

