California State

Tons Of Western Farmers Are Being Forced To Sell Cattle Due To Major Drought

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
It’s no secret that western America is feeling the weight of a serious drought.

With that being said, tons of ranchers have been forced to sell their cattle, at a pace we haven’t seen in a decade, according to the New York Post.

Although this move could cut beef prices down in the upcoming term, it will only make them spike even higher by next year.

The drought has mainly hit cattle ranchers in California, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado, resulting in dried up grasslands, so many of them have been forced to sell their cattle further East or to feedlots where the cattle can be fattened before they’re slaughtered.

Texas A&M Agricultural Economics Professor David Anderson told CNN:

“We haven’t had this kind of movement of cows to market in a decade, since 2011, which was our last really big drought.”

Even though beef prices are predicted to drop in the upcoming term, the prices are projected to go up even more in the coming years, as the US Department of Agriculture is projecting a 7% decline in beef production next year.

To bring things into perspective, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau reported that one cattle buyer in Elk City, Oklahoma, who typically buys up to 300 cows a day, has processed 1,000 sales this week.

Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to see how these sales of massive proportions will impact the market for beef in the coming years.

Comments / 15

Michael Blood
2d ago

possibly mean lower beef prices and then there won't be enough and prices will be even higher so what is the fix if the whole thing is about prices

Reply
3
Abe Blinkin
1d ago

Just tell them climate change is a hoax along with needing water to survive. Oh ya I almost forgot, tell them to keep voting red. 😂😂😂😁😂😁😁

Reply
3
KANSAS STATE
