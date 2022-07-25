Wine Wizards Welcomes Weekday Wines

MS Walker of Rhode Island announced this summer that it was appointed the entire Samson & Surrey portfolio. Already the wholesaler of Tequila Ocho and Mezcal Vago, now Bluecoat American Dry Gin, Brenne Single Malt Cognac, Widow Jane Whiskey and FEW Bourbon Whiskey all join the spirits portfolio offerings. Bluecoat Gin is made in Pennsylvania, five times distilled with organic botanicals and a citrus flavor profile; Brenne Whisky is expertly crafted from seed to spirit by a third-generation master distiller and an American female entrepreneur in the heart of Cognac, France; Widow Jane 10 Year Old Bourbon is cut with pure limestone water from the historic mines of Rosendale, New York, and crafted in Red Hook, Brooklyn; Mezcal Vago offers a collection of small-batch mezcals crafted by mezcaleros, who, for generations, have been perfecting their craft deep in the mountains of Oaxaca; and Tequila Ocho is the world’s first single-estate tequila, presenting a different vintage every year renowned for agave-forward and nuanced flavors.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO