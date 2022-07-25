ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Wine Wizards Welcomes Weekday Wines

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Wizards welcomed California Central Coast selections from Weekday Wines to its portfolio, now available in Rhode Island. The wine company offers lower-calorie, lower-alcohol wines, founded by Branford, Connecticut-based husband-and-wife team...

Dichello Adds Massachusetts-Based RTD Brand

Dichello Distributors added new canned line Spiritfruit Vodka Soda ready-to-drink cocktails. Founder Caitlin Morris created the brand with the goal to enjoy an all-natural refreshing cocktail from her hometown beach in Duxbury. Each flavor is made with five-time-distilled premium vodka and real fruit, using only clean and all-natural ingredients, 5% ABV, gluten-free with 110 calories and .03 carbs per 12-ounce serving, available in Spiritfruit Vodka Soda Clementine, Grapefruit, Cranberry Lime and Blackberry, also sold in a variety pack. With no chemicals to enhance shelf stability or disguise taste, Spiritfruit uses a pasteurization process to preserve the taste of its natural ingredients. Various events across Connecticut in June gave the brand a chance to introduce the line of vodka sodas to trade and consumers.
DUXBURY, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

MS Walker of Rhode Island Adds Samson & Surrey Brands

MS Walker of Rhode Island announced this summer that it was appointed the entire Samson & Surrey portfolio. Already the wholesaler of Tequila Ocho and Mezcal Vago, now Bluecoat American Dry Gin, Brenne Single Malt Cognac, Widow Jane Whiskey and FEW Bourbon Whiskey all join the spirits portfolio offerings. Bluecoat Gin is made in Pennsylvania, five times distilled with organic botanicals and a citrus flavor profile; Brenne Whisky is expertly crafted from seed to spirit by a third-generation master distiller and an American female entrepreneur in the heart of Cognac, France; Widow Jane 10 Year Old Bourbon is cut with pure limestone water from the historic mines of Rosendale, New York, and crafted in Red Hook, Brooklyn; Mezcal Vago offers a collection of small-batch mezcals crafted by mezcaleros, who, for generations, have been perfecting their craft deep in the mountains of Oaxaca; and Tequila Ocho is the world’s first single-estate tequila, presenting a different vintage every year renowned for agave-forward and nuanced flavors.
BUSINESS
thebeveragejournal.com

Foolproof Brewing Available Under New RI Distributorship

Pawtucket-based Foolproof Brewing Company brews are now being distributed in Rhode Island by new state distributor Mission Beverage. The distributorship was founded by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa, moving its first case of beer in February 2022. Mission Beverage will also be distributing Foolproof’s sister brands under The Brewery Collective, including Shebeen Brewing Company, named for the Gaelic word meaning “illegal brewhouse.” Originally based in Connecticut, beer production moved to Rhode Island in February, where the brand offers unique artisanal dessert beers to culinary blends. Foolproof beers in distribution include Ocean State Lager, Ocean Sate IPA, Ocean State Amber, Jazz IPA, Pawtucket Patriot NEIPA, Bluffs NEIPA, Carousel NEIPA, Backyahd IPA, Mango Vango Sour and Pineapple Vango Sour. Shebeen brews include Chocolate Caramel Coconut Cannoli and Beer Out of Helles.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Daily Beast

Rhode Island Restaurant Slammed for Sharing ‘Horrific’ Anne Frank Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is getting grilled for a gross social media post that compared the region’s recent heat wave to concentration camp ovens. On Friday, Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton posted a picture of famed diarist Anne Frank with the caption “#ohboy” on its Facebook page, ABC6 Rhode Island reported. Across a black-and-white portrait of Frank were the words: “It’s hotter than an oven out there… And I should know!” The meme has since been deleted from the eatery’s page.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hot969boston.com

The Most Searched Fast Food Restaurant in New England Is

Burgers, fries, tacos, maybe even chicken? One way to find out the top fast food restaurant in New England is to look at the Google searches. It may come as no surprise that the fast food restaurant with the most searches in five out of the six New England states is Chik-fil-A.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
johnstonsunrise.net

Fantastic lineup planned for Rhythm & Roots

What are you doing Labor Day weekend? Why not join me for the best music festival in Rhode Island, The Rhythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park. Except for the pandemic, I have never missed this family-friendly event that features a wide variety of roots music, from Cajun and Zydeco to Western and Folk, to Bluegrass and New Orleans Jazz.
FESTIVAL
southkingstownri.com

Seniors age 60 and older - Farmer's Market Bulk Purchase Program

From July 1 through August 12, Rhode Island Seniors, age 60 and older, and income-eligible, can sign up to receive a free box of fresh produce with a value of $20 for the first round of the new bulk purchase program. Produce will be provided by local farmers and delivered by Farm Fresh Rhode Island to The Center on a specified delivery day between May and August. Each box will also contain nutrition, recipe, and storage information provided by URI SNAP-Ed Nutrition Program for the produce received.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleborough closes doors

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleborough will be closing its doors on Wednesday. The store’s name is derived from a tongue-in-cheek chant for opponents of President Biden opened in December. The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” is from a NASCAR race...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

Photo of the Week: Mother Nature on Display Off Block Island

Summer is reaching its peak in Rhode Island — and one local photographer caught it in all its glory this week. Block Island-based photographer Steve Miller captured an amazing photo of a breached whale off of New Shoreham on Saturday. “Quite the day of whale and dolphin watching off...
Uprise RI

Shower to Empower offers relief and respite to those suffering homelessness

In April of 2018, House of Hope CDC in partnership with Team Williams, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, and the City of Providence, launched the state’s first mobile navigation unit. Shower to Empower, a first of its kind in all of New England, provides not only showers, but case management services, medical navigation services, haircuts, and other essential items to those experiencing homelessness in Rhode Island. On Friday, House of Hope marked, without celebration, the 5000th shower offered through this program.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI

