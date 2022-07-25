Wine Wizards Welcomes Weekday Wines

Pawtucket-based Foolproof Brewing Company brews are now being distributed in Rhode Island by new state distributor Mission Beverage. The distributorship was founded by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa, moving its first case of beer in February 2022. Mission Beverage will also be distributing Foolproof’s sister brands under The Brewery Collective, including Shebeen Brewing Company, named for the Gaelic word meaning “illegal brewhouse.” Originally based in Connecticut, beer production moved to Rhode Island in February, where the brand offers unique artisanal dessert beers to culinary blends. Foolproof beers in distribution include Ocean State Lager, Ocean Sate IPA, Ocean State Amber, Jazz IPA, Pawtucket Patriot NEIPA, Bluffs NEIPA, Carousel NEIPA, Backyahd IPA, Mango Vango Sour and Pineapple Vango Sour. Shebeen brews include Chocolate Caramel Coconut Cannoli and Beer Out of Helles.
