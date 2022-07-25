Beaverton, Washington County open cooling centers this week

Visit staycoolwashingtoncounty.com for hot weather help and more information about places to stay cool.

Free cooling centers are popping up around Washington County this week as forecasted temperatures could reach triple digits.

For a full list of libraries, senior centers, splash pads and places to stay cool, visit the county's website, staycoolwashingtoncounty.com . The site also includes a map of the locations, and it will be updated throughout the week.

Beaverton will activate its cooling center at the Beaverton City Library, which will be open with extended hours from Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 28.

Libraries across the county are already free places for people to stay cool, but with extended hours the Beaverton City Library will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with options to charge devices, get a drink of water and use restrooms.

The main library is located at 2375 S.W. Fifth St. near TriMet routes 52 and 88 and the Beaverton Transit Center.

In Hillsboro, people can head to libraries, the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, or the Hillsboro Community Senior Center during normal hours of operation to take a break from the heat. The city also has various splash pads or "spraygrounds" open for kids and families. Most are open until 8 p.m. daily. Hillsboro's website has more information.

In Hillsboro, the Brookwood Library at 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway and the Shute Park Library at 775 S.E. 10th Avenue will be open with expanded hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31.

The Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center at 953 S.E. Maple Street and the Hidden Creek Community Center at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive will both be open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro also has three free water dispensers available 24/7 at Northeast 2nd Avenue and East Main Street, across from Dairy Creek Park next to WinCo and at Shute Park.

Most other libraries will be open during regular hours, but the Tualatin Public Library will also be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday for people to cool off.

For a full list of cooling centers, splash pads and more — plus updated hours and details — visit staycoolwashingtoncounty.com.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include addresses for the cooling centers and water dispensers in Hillsboro.