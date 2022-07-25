Nets, Celtics have discussed Kevin Durant deal for around a month
David Hardisty: Woj says the Nets and Celtics have been talking deal for around a month. Brooklyn’s asking price is “steep.” He says no deal is imminent and Boston has not necessarily moved ahead of any other team (MIA, PHX, TOR) in the mix.
Source: Twitter @clutchfans
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Would it be worth the cost for the #Celtics to deal Jaylen Brown to the #Nets for Kevin Durant? bostonglobe.com/2022/07/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 7:46 PM
Celtics defensive rating last season with the Defensive Player of the Year on and off the court…
On court: 105.2
Off court: 105.2
Marcus Smart is really good. But when your team defense is that elite, he shouldn’t be a sticking point that precludes from landing Kevin Durant. – 7:05 PM
Updated KD odds, via @betonline_ag. Raptors behind new favourite Celtics, Warriors, Suns, Heat, and Blazers. pic.twitter.com/vgZOm1PMZV – 6:37 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Implications of the Boston Celtics Maybe, Possibly, Potentially Joining the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
📺 https://t.co/EHpNhTpJyz pic.twitter.com/fH1WeI4uig – 6:31 PM
Players to average 50/40/90% in the NBA Finals (minimum 10 games):
— Kevin Durant
On 30.3 PPG. pic.twitter.com/M3iXiGk4ok – 6:15 PM
Story filed @BR_NBA for tomorrow morning.
At 4ET, we’ll welcome @Jared Weiss to @getcallin, to discuss NBA reporter hair length and the Celtics’ overtures for Kevin Durant.
callin.com/link/ygnHXDmSMK – 5:57 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Now it gets real for Heat regarding Bam Adebayo in a Kevin Durant trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Debuting #peltonmailbag on our YouTube channel as well as a quick discussion of the idea of the Celtics trading for Kevin Durant: youtu.be/4eE0pgYGe7s – 5:10 PM
NYC POINT GODs this Friday on @Showtime!! @shobasketball @boardroom pic.twitter.com/DMcgPBIMLP – 4:55 PM
Boston #Celtics joins Phoenix #Suns, Miami #Heat, Toronto #Raptors as latest exploring trade for Brooklyn #Nets superstar Kevin Durant (w/video) https://t.co/Bnmyp2Fzyo via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jxLYkfZzmV – 4:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I’d trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. How far would the Celtics be willing to go? theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/… – 4:38 PM
To what lengths should the Celtics go to land KD?
@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/… – 4:32 PM
Jaylen Brown doesn’t appear happy to have name in Durant trade rumors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/25/jay… – 4:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Kevin Durant situation drags on, waiting game continues for Heat as Celtics enter picture miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Nets reportedly turned down a Celtics offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick – 4:03 PM
NEW podcast talking Kevin Durant-Celtics chatter and the Kings interested in Donovan Mitchell?
🔊: https://t.co/RVhOzGzVWM pic.twitter.com/frctoS2FpP – 3:46 PM
Ira Winderman: Now it gets real for Heat regarding Bam Adebayo in a Kevin Durant trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bar seemingly has been set for Heat in possible trade for Durant, with Adebayo the minimum reserve price, now that Jaylen Brown reportedly has been offered by Celtics. – 3:15 PM
Boston #Celtics joins Phoenix #Suns, Miami #Heat, Toronto #Raptors as teams exploring trade for Brooklyn #Nets superstar Kevin Durant azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:06 PM
KD before filming his first TikTok pic.twitter.com/TsS7TFJalx – 2:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown is the best individual talent (we know of) that the Nets have been offered for Kevin Durant. trib.al/8HlR3An – 2:26 PM
On @Jorge Sierra, I provide an analysis on the potential Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown trade reports and what a deal would mean for the Celtics and Nets.
hoopshype.com/lists/kevin-du… – 2:16 PM
As you’d expect, the Celtics trade talk involving Kevin Durant has changed the odds for where KD lands, via @SportsBettingAG – Where do you think KD ends up? pic.twitter.com/zAqeM4XR8z – 1:53 PM
If the Lakers wind up getting Kyrie out of the KD fallout, I hope the Nets turn around and trade for Myles Turner.
A defense built around Turner, Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons and either Derrick White or Marcus Smart would be absolutely bananas. – 1:48 PM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @LegsESPN on Pandora!
🍀 Kevin Durant’s Future
📰 HEADLINES!
🎙️ New Media vs Old Media
pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 1:42 PM
Celtics are courting Kevin Durant. How much should Brad Stevens risk?
My story: theathletic.com/3447279/2022/0… – 1:30 PM
Did the Celtics and Nets hold a not-4-attribution Zoom press conference to announce trade negotiations involving Kevin Durant & Jaylen Brown? How else can it be explained that everyone in the media ‘breaks the same news’ simultaneously?! Damn, things done changed in my profession – 1:26 PM
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a pick for KD?
Absolutely.
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a couple picks for KD?
Tough call. Probably doing it now if Brad Stevens now that he has Malcolm Brogdon. – 12:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A new player in the Durant sweepstakes #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
POLL! Lakers fans! Do you want Kyrie badly enough that you’re cool with the Celtics getting Durant in the process? AK @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles – 11:53 AM
New: Multiple accounts of the Celtics’ interest in a Kevin Durant trade surfaced this morning but a new report signals that there is nothing new about those discussions masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:50 AM
Talking Durant, Mitchell, Westbrook rumors, and taking questions about the rookie crop and Paul Coffey (!) live now.
https://t.co/TzuzSewtBZ pic.twitter.com/D5Iz83V2qr – 11:46 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As the Kevin Durant situation continues to drag on, the Heat is in position to remain patient as the Celtics enter the picture miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:45 AM
Because it’s a newsy day around the NBA, we’re going to do a live @FrontOfficeShow in just a few minutes!
@Trevor_Lane and I will talk KD rumors, Spida rumors, Russ rumors and more, while also taking questions from those watching live!
Link to the show will come soon! – 11:26 AM
New on BSJ: Trying to make sense of the new Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/07/25/kar… – 11:23 AM
sean marks cooking up trade leaks to inflate the kevin durant market: pic.twitter.com/AOY2zn8NyX – 11:08 AM
Jaylen Brown has every right to be irritated by more trade chatter. He’s an All-Star, a two-way player who just helped (and at times pushed) a team to the Finals. And he’s getting better. But whether it’s Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis or now KD, he’s constantly in trade talks. – 11:04 AM
3 PM ET today: An hour of live NBA chat via @SpotifyLive with @celticsblog’s own @Keith Smith guesting. Boston’s trade offer for Kevin Durant starring Jaylen Brown will presumably come up.
In the interim … here’s a Reader Mailbag with more trade talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-last-nba-… – 10:57 AM
The Celtics beat the Bucks because Milwaukee’s 2nd-best player was hurt and now all of the sudden they’re too good to trade Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for KEVIN FREAKING DURANT?
Tatum and Durant is frightening.
The rest of the NBA should be hoping that doesn’t happen. – 10:57 AM
New: Reading the tea leaves on the rumored Kevin Durant trade talks involving the #Celtics including a closer look at the potential motives at play masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:49 AM
I know Celtics fans not mad about them offering JB for KD lol – 10:42 AM
If the Celtics were able to pull off acquiring Kevin Durant, they would have all these players under contract through at least 2025:
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams
Malcolm Brogdon
Marcus Smart or Derrick White – 10:39 AM
Could Kevin Durant be making his way to Boston for Jaylen Brown?
Hear what @LegsESPN thinks 👇 pic.twitter.com/oQAzQ3YsiY – 10:30 AM
Screw it, here are my predictions:
Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks and one swap.
Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and the 2029 1st to Indiana, Talen Horton-Tucker, the 2027 first and two 2nds to Brooklyn. – 10:08 AM
If Boston lands KD, @Mark Jackson says they’d be one of the favorites in the East AND one of the favorites to win it all 👀 pic.twitter.com/3CQLyZSvaR – 10:01 AM
Durant in year 5:
— 28/8/4
— 50/39/86%
— 3rd All-Star selection
— 1st Team All-NBA
— 23 years old
— First Finals appearance
Tatum in year 5:
— 27/8/4
— 45/35/85%
— 3rd All-Star selection
— 1st Team All-NBA
— 23 years old
— First Finals appearance pic.twitter.com/zr86vpNz4w – 9:57 AM
#Celtics are surprise late entry into Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes #nets nypost.com/2022/07/25/bos… via @nypostsports – 9:50 AM
Writing up my KD thoughts for @celticsblog and I’m struck by remembering that Boston traded for KG on July 31 and Kyrie Irving in mid-August.
The Celtics care not for your late-summer vacation plans. – 9:23 AM
Think it makes sense for Boston to try to jump into KD sweepstakes using a Brown+ offer. Their title window is wide open right now. Brown only has two years of team control left. Can’t really extend his deal because his current salary is so low that he’d be leaving $ on table. – 8:58 AM
“Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn I’m told [on a possible Kevin Durant trade].”
—@Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/WyUI9Hlczd – 8:55 AM
We broke down the potential KD-Jaylen Brown trade framework recently on @The Athletic, which has suddenly become a very real possibility. theathletic.com/3393996/2022/0… – 8:51 AM
Keeping this Celtics core together is reasonable because they are a contender and continuity matters, but if your entire stated objective is the cold pursuit of a championship, I’m not sure continuity matters as much as Kevin Durant. – 8:40 AM
Potential Celtics-Nets Kevin Durant blockbuster trade is possible, would be built around Boston All-Star, NBA insider says nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM
— Celtics vs Lakers
— Battle for banner 18
— Boston vs Kyrie
— KD vs Bron
This would be an amazing Finals if it happened. pic.twitter.com/r26Va6GPId – 8:32 AM
Jaylen Brown’s extension eligibility — and possible supermax eligibility in 23 or 24 if he rejects said extension — seems like an key driver of these recent KD trade talks. If you can’t lock Jaylen up now, trading for KD makes a lot more sense. – 8:28 AM
If the Celts get KD for Jaylen+White, title is pretty much a wrap for them barring injuries. Question would then move to how they compare vs. Warriors with KD (still would take the Warriors but it’d be close) – 8:18 AM
If we’re to believe that part of why Durant wants out of BKN is their refusal to give his good friend Kyrie Irving a new max deal, hard to believe he’d OK a trade to Boston, given the Kyrie history there. – 8:05 AM
I’ll have some scattered thoughts on Boston talking Kevin Durant trades up on @celticsblog a little later this morning. Coffee first! – 7:55 AM
Durant talks, with Boston and everyone else, will still likely drag out. Teams want to see what kind of appetite Brooklyn has for bringing KD/Kyrie to training camp. That will determine if the Nets come off their steep asking price. – 7:52 AM
What would a potential Kevin Durant trade look like with the #Celtics? Broke down the financials, potential compensation packages and much more earlier this month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:51 AM
A Celtics pursuit of KD was inevitable (as noted here: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…). Durant-Tatum instantly becomes the NBA’s most lethal scoring duo. Boston would jump to the favorites in the East. The question is: How much more than Brown/picks will the C’s have to give up? – 7:50 AM
Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/25/cel… – 7:25 AM
Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.
Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… – 7:18 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
MJ at No. 3?!!!! KD to Boston? The Logo vs. JJ Redick? Is Kyler worth the coin? It’s about to go down on @FTFonFS1 right now! 7:30 am ET on @FS1 @Nick Wright @kevinwildes @JennaWolfe – 7:18 AM
Back from vacation and I’ve NEVER been more ready to be on the air… We’ve got the KD-BOS Woj Bomb from the middle of the night, my incredibly compelling & brilliant explanation for having MJ at #3, Kyler’s contract & The Logo shooting flames! @FTFonFS1 can’t start soon enough! – 6:51 AM
I don’t think Boston entering the fray changes Toronto’s stance on Scottie Barnes for KD. If anything, I imagine they’d be fine with Durant in Boston.
It would make the Celtics stronger now, but much weaker in a few years when Scottie is hitting his prime. – 2:52 AM
If the Raptors are unwilling to put Scottie Barnes in a deal, Jaylen Brown is quite clearly the best player the Nets could get for KD.
That feels like the team that’s going to get this done, and a lot of other contenders are gonna be left holding the pieces. – 2:49 AM
If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM
Note: Kevin Durant makes roughly $15 million more than Jaylen Brown. Boston would have to send out some more salary to make that trade plausible.
Derrick White makes the most sense. He balances out the salary and Brogdon makes him redundant. – 2:41 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
There’s some poetry in the Nets trading KD to the Celtics if it happens – 2:34 AM
Who ya got?
Steph Jordan
Klay Harper
Durant Pippen
Iggy Kukoc
Draymond Rodman pic.twitter.com/MIstdm54hd – 11:19 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
KD has no chill 🤣
(h/t @NBAMemes, @Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/0KDBzLnEes – 3:52 PM
Pat McAfee: Who is gonna get Kevin Durant Shams? “Boston is a serious threat to go get Kevin Durant because they have the pieces.. probably more so than any other team” ~@ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / July 25, 2022
Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report that Boston included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future draft pick in an offer for the All-Star forward that the Nets turned down. However, it appears that despite the news surfacing of these reports this morning, these talks may have gone down weeks ago. “I know that it came out today so it’s front of mind, but from what I understand those are not fresh talks,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. -via Booth Newspapers / July 25, 2022
Windhorst also elaborated on what he believed was Brooklyn’s stance in current negotiations after Durant’s trade demand. “Right now the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm,” Windhorst said. “They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 25, 2022
Comments / 0