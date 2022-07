A $3.8 million “tree house” quietly went up for sale in Pismo Beach last month, but it didn’t take long for it to go viral on Twitter thanks to the popular account Zillow Gone Wild — namely because, as its title implies, it’s wrapped around a live oak tree that left many users wondering about all the awful bugs it must bring inside the bizarre, almost Lynchian property. According to the house's former tenant, photographer Christopher Petro, he dealt with some major "hazard" issues that still frighten him to this day.

PISMO BEACH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO