Lompoc city leaders unanimously approved the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan during the July 19 joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council. “Having a cohesive plan that incorporates all the elements of use and travel methods is a great success for the city of Lompoc. I think it’s understated, the fact that a lot of time we miss out on funding opportunities because we don’t have a plan for the future, and that seems to have been our legacy all these decades,” Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO