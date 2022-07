We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. According to the CDC, more than one in four Americans — or 61 million people — have a disability that affects their daily lives. In an effort to make homes more accommodating, Pottery Barn is releasing a new collection called “The Accessible Home,” an assortment of furniture and decor items catering specifically to people with disabilities and those aging in place. But because these items were built with a range of bodies in mind, they can benefit anyone looking to enhance style and comfort within their private surroundings.

