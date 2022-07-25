Gonsolin, Dodgers seek to continue winning streaks

| Photo courtesy of Ken Lund, Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tony Gonsolin will attempt to set the record for the best start to a season in the Dodgers’ modern history when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Monday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Gonsolin and Alex Wood are the only Dodgers since 1900 to begin a season 11-0. Wood accomplished the feat in 2017.

The right-hander allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings in his most recent start, but escaped being charged with the loss as the Dodgers rallied for a 7-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals July 13, after trailing 5-0 when Gonsolin left the game and 6-0 in the sixth.

Gonsolin will be facing the Nationals for the first time since July 1, 2021, when he allowed one run and two hits in three innings of relief and was credited with the victory in a 6-2 win called after five innings because of rain.

Right-hander Paolo Espino (0-3) is set to start for Washington. Espino’s first 20 appearances of the season were in relief, including two against the Dodgers, pitching three shutout innings, allowing one hit. He moved into the starting rotation June 12.

The Dodgers are 14-3 in Gonsolin’s 17 starts. The Nationals are 1-6 in Espino’s seven starts.

The Dodgers have won a season-high eight consecutive games, their longest winning streak since a nine-game streak from Aug. 13-21, 2021, and 19 of their past 21 games. The Dodgers’ 64-30 record for a .681 winning percentage is the best in MLB, .001 ahead of the New York Yankees (66-31). Their 11 1/2- game lead over the San Diego Padres for the NL West lead is a season high.

The Dodgers won two of three games against the Nationals May 23-25 at Washington.

Washington’s 32-65 record is the worst in MLB. The Nationals have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

The game is set to start at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.