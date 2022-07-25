Business News Update: Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites, Too!

Suggested reading brought to you by Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too!: Let's go to the movies - American style

And the Oscar goes to… Old Glory! Some of the most iconic movie scenes feature the American flag — Scenes that awaken our patriotism and serve as a symbolic reminder of some of America's finest moments.

The American flag first entered movies in the silent film era and has continued to receive top billing to this day. Here are a few of our favorite scenes:

In Rocky IV , Rocky is the underdog fighting indomitable Russian boxer Ivan Drago and that's what makes the scene exciting. Rocky uses all his strength and grit to fight the Russian and refuses to give up, though he can barely see. Rocky defeats Drago and is carried by fans while draped in an American flag.

Superman is not the first, nor last superhero to carry the flag, but in another great scene from 80s cinema, The Man of Steel carries the American flag through the sky and replaces it atop the White House with an apology to the President for being away too long.

All American war movies have the American flag, but Flag of our Fathers features it in the climactic scene when six US Marines raise the flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the final stages of the Pacific War.

From Miracle to Top Gun , Saving Private Ryan to The Right Stuff , movies with the American flag remind us of our shining patriotism and make us feel triumphant.

