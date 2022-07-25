Chiefs player Frank Clark joins back to school event

NEWS RELEASE

The Frank Clark Family Foundation is now a major sponsor of Operation Backpack, joining the annual event created by Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw. Operation Backpack equips students as they return to school by providing free backpacks, school supplies, tablets and food.

The drive-through event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6th, at Swope Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also include free Wi-Fi hotspot giveaways.

Councilmember Parks-Shaw believes it is important that our children are given all the tools necessary to be safe, healthy, and successful students whether they are learning in a classroom or online.

“I’m so thankful and excited this year for our sponsors and volunteers as we have developed a partnership with the Frank Clark Family Foundation to continue to make this giveaway a success,” Parks-Shaw said. “We are on the same page and we know KCMO parents and students need our help, and we simply can’t let them down.”

Clark is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl Champion who has been selected for three consecutive Pro Bowls. His foundation invests in the lives of youth through support services and education initiatives.

Operation Backpack is organized in partnership with the City of Kansas City and Giving Hope and Help, a local non-profit social services agency.

For more information about the event, please visit KCMO.gov/operationbackpack or email Aisha Safir, 5th District Executive Legislative Aide to Councilwoman Parks-Shaw.