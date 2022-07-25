Central Pa. sees a big jump in the need for food assistance

www.witf.org
Related
Mercury
Mercury
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
WFMZ-TV Online
abc27.com
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
bctv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
wnynewsnow.com
WGAL
abc27.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanatogapost.com
susquehannastyle.com
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0