Suspect identified in Friday officer-involved shooting

Rafael Gomez, 29, charged with attempted aggravated murder in connection with the incident

Rafael Gomez, 29, has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that took place near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 22.

According to witnesses, Gomez took what witnesses say was an AR-15 from an unlocked truck at the fairgrounds, where he was confronted by a handful of civilians who had drawn their own handguns. The suspect then escaped through a hole in the fence and ran eastward. With the rifle, he reportedly threatened employees and at least one customer at Town Pump gas station at the corner of Fairgrounds Road and U.S. Highway 97. He eventually crossed the highway and entered the KFC/A&W. Witnesses say shots were exchanged between Gomez and sheriff's office personnel. Gomez was eventually shot by Jefferson County Sheriff's personnel.

Gomez has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and five counts of menacing.

Gomez was considered a fugitive from justice as of July 13 in connection with the violation of his parole on felony charge for taking a vehicle without owner consent in San Diego County, California. In other Oregon counties Gomez has been convicted of theft, giving false information to a peace officer and second degree criminal trespass, all misdemeanors.

Authorities release little information during an on-going investigation.

