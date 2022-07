Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder that mainly affects the joints, but it can affect the skin as well (via Healthline). Because of this, some people with rheumatoid arthritis who experience skin conditions like acne may wonder if their acne is caused by their arthritis. There is little scientific evidence to suggest that RA causes acne. However, the two conditions may be linked in a few ways. First, inflammation is a key feature of both rheumatoid arthritis and acne. Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection and causes redness, swelling, and pain. In rheumatoid arthritis, inflammation damages the joints. In acne, inflammation can cause red, swollen pimples.

