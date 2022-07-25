Florida Missing Child Alert: Jacksonville 13-year-old boy with autism found safe

Travis McCrimager Travis McCrimager (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE, 4:32 p.m., 7/25/2022: Travis McCrimager has been found safe.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a missing 13-year-old Jacksonville boy.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Travis McCrimager, who is reported to be diagnosed with autism.

Travis was last seen getting off a JTA bus in the 900 block of Dunn Avenue shortly before noon on Monday, JSO said.

Police are currently searching for Travis, who is 5′5″, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and white slide sandals.

If you have seen, or have information which could lead to the whereabouts of Travis, contact JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

