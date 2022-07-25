ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

2024 OL Kevin Heywood coming back for U-M’s BBQ at the Big House

By Brice Marich
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Washington State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U M#Jaguars#American Football#U M S Bbq#The Big House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy