I-25 reopens south of Denver after closure due to semi crash, rollover

A semi rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 that happened on Monday south of the Denver metro area was causing some big delays for drivers.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The rollover happened between exit 192 RidgeGate Parkway and exit 188 Castle Pines Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The crash involved a semi and what appeared to be one other vehicle.

CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted initially that three right lanes were closed due to the rollover and then revised that tweet that two right lanes were closed.

Those closures were creating a huge traffic backup in the area.

A short time later, CDOT tweeted that all southbound lanes were closed in that area.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were working to extricate one person who was injured in the crash. That person was seriously injured.

All lanes reopened shortly before 3 p.m.