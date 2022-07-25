ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Dept. of Justice reports 99% of 2021 missing indigenous cases solved

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447pTM_0gsIdZgV00

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice is reporting 99-percent of missing indigenous persons cases from 2021 are solved.

A release from the MTDOJ said law enforcement agencies in the state reported 650 missing indigenous persons cases in 2021, but as of May 30, 2022, only 1-percent of those are still ongoing.

Further, the MTDOJ said 396 of those people reported missing, a majority, were located within two days, but 32 cases were not solved during 2021--however, 25 of those were accounted for in 2022.

"Indigenous persons cases made up 30.7 percent of the total 2,114 missing person cases Montana law enforcement agencies entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database of missing persons last year. Over 80 percent – 523 – of the missing indigenous person cases in 2021 were under the age of 18. Women made up 67 percent of the missing indigenous persons cases, while men made up 33 percent of cases," MTDOJ said in its release.

At this time, Montana has 47 missing indigenous persons--26 of them have been missing for less than a year and 21 have been missing over a year.

The MTDOJ has a complete list of all missing persons in Montana.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Dept#Fbi#Crime#Montana Dept#Mtdoj
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy