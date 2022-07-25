NFL Plus: price, available games, devices and everything we know about the streaming service

(Image credit: NFL)

There’s a new streaming player taking the field and it’s a big one — the NFL, with the NFL Plus streaming service. The US’s most popular sports league has joined the streaming fray with a service designed to give fans access to select live games, replays and additional NFL content.

Buzz had been growing about the launch of NFL Plus earlier in 2022, but the streaming service is officially here in time for the 2022 NFL season (and preseason). Of course, fans are going to have a lot of questions about the new streaming platform, from how much does it cost to how exactly it differs from the other NFL viewing choices that are already around, like NFL Sunday Ticket?

We’re going to cover just about everything you need to know about NFL Plus right here.

What is the NFL Plus price?

NFL fans can sign up for NFL Plus with a standard price of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a full year commitment. A limited time early access offer allows subscribers to get a full year commitment for $29.99, a 25% saving on an annual subscription; it is not clear how long this early access deal is going to be available.

There is also an NFL Plus Premium package that runs at $9.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual subscription. No early access deal is being given for NFL Plus premium.

Is there an NFL Plus free trial?

Yes, NFL Plus does offer a free trial. New subscribers can try out NFL Plus for seven days before being charged with your first monthly subscription fee or an annual subscription fee.

What games are available on NFL Plus?

(Image credit: Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFL Plus can stream live NFL games for subscribers, though there are some key details you need to know about what is available on how to watch it with the streaming service.

First, NFL Plus gives fans live streams of regular season and postseason games available to them on their local Fox and CBS stations. However, they are only going to be available on a user’s phone or tablet; these games cannot be watched on a TV or laptop. Similarly, national primetime regular and postseason games can be streamed exclusively on phones and tablets. In case you were wondering, when we say postseason games, that includes the Super Bowl.

Fans also can get preseason action with NFL Plus, as the streaming service can live stream all out-of-market NFL preseason games. As an added bonus, these streams can be watched on all devices.

In addition, live game audio for every game during the NFL season can be listened to through the NFL Plus streaming service. With the audio streams, fans will have the choice to listen to the home team’s broadcast, the away team’s broadcast or the national broadcast for the game.

On the non game side, NFL Plus gives subscribers the ability to watch NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Film archives and more from the NFL library, all ad-free.

What’s the difference between NFL Plus and NFL Plus Premium?

So what are you getting for the extra $5 a month with NFL Plus Premium? Well, first off, you get everything that the standard version of NFL Plus offers, but with NFL Plus premium you get on-demand access for more games and the ability to watch them on more devices.

NFL Plus Premium provides its subscribers with full and condensed game replays from every NFL game each week (as well as condensed game replays going as far back as 2009). These replays are available to watch on all devices and are ad-free.

Fanatics of the game also get access to Coaches Film for games, including the All-22 look. Again, these are available ad-free.

How to sign up for NFL Plus

Interested consumers can sign up for NFL Plus through the NFL app or through NFL.com (opens in new tab).

What devices work with NFL Plus?

NFL Plus is available on all devices that can carry the NFL app. While you can access NFL Plus via the NFL app, it is not the same thing and you will need a subscription to watch NFL Plus content.

As far as what devices you can watch NFL Plus on, it depends on what type of game you are trying to watch. Live preseason game are available on phones, tablets, connected TVs and computers, while live regular and postseason games are only available on phones and tablets. You cannot watch live regular and postseason games via NFL Plus on a TV or computer, but full/condensed replays of these games can be.

Where is NFL Plus available?

The NFL Plus streaming service is exclusively available in the US at this time.

NFL fans in the UK can still rely on NFL Game Pass to watch live and on-demand replays of NFL games.

Is NFL Plus the same as NFL Game Pass?

Fans who are familiar with NFL Game Pass may recognize the offerings of full and condensed replays of games. This is because NFL Plus is taking over NFL Game Pass in the US, as the latter service is no longer going to be available.

The good news, if you were a subscriber to NFL Game Pass you are automatically being switched over to NFL Plus, specifically NFL Plus Premium.

Other NFL streaming/on-demand options

(Image credit: WhatToWatch.com)

NFL Plus is just one option for fans to have access to live and on-demand NFL content throughout the season, with other services offering different levels of access.

The big one is NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription service that gives fans access to all out-of-market NFL games live on their TVs and all other devices.

Another option is NFL Red Zone, a premium cable option (that is also available on live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) that follows every game and provides live look ins to games and replays of just about every touchdown scored.

There are also ways to watch your live local NFL game on Fox and CBS online, including watching NFL on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Two of the three marquee games every week are also easily available on streaming, as Thursday Night Football is exclusively on Prime Video, while Peacock live streams NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football.

