Who got evicted first on Big Brother season 24?

We're already eight episodes into Big Brother season 24 and we still haven't had a true housemate eviction yet, thanks to Paloma Aguilar's shocking self-eviction earlier in the season. So who from the Big Brother season 24 cast will be leaving the house first?

Ironically, the first housemate we're saying goodbye to is Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who offered himself up as a sacrificial pawn against fellow eviction nominee Taylor Hale, who has been a house target all season. However, what Pooch didn't know was that he was the real target of not only this week's Head of Household, Jasmine Davis, and her Girls' Girls alliance but also of his own alliance, Oasis.

All twelve members of the house — including his Oasis boys Turner, Pooch, Kyle, Monte, Joseph and Daniel — voted to evict Pooch over Taylor, with Girls' Girls members like Nicole and Ameerah putting in the work to sway the house vote in their favor. In Big Brother, the pawn always goes," host Julie Chen later told him.

Needless to say, when Julie announced "Pooch will leave the house tonight," the 24-year-old from Staten Island was stunned by the results.

“I thought I had a strong social game. It’s an opportunity. If I was on the other side I probably would have done the same thing. At least entertained it. I really had no idea. For it to be 12 to zero is shocking. I thought I would have heard from one person, but obviously, they were all on the same page," Pooch told Julie in his exit interview. "It is what they felt they needed to do. I understand that from a game point. When I heard 12 to zero I genuinely felt, ‘Oh cool, I’m straight.’ I thought it maybe would have been a little bit more split.”

During the parting interview, Julie let Pooch know that it was the Girls' Girls alliance that led to his Big Brother demise, to which he admitted that he "absolutely" underestimated them. "They got my ass!" he joked.

He also addressed the betrayal from his Oasis alliance. "The guys did what they needed to do, but it will be interesting,” he said. “I’ll definitely be watching. I’m excited to see what happens."

Who got evicted on Big Brother this week? Fans react

@CBSBigBrother Pooch thought he was safe, so much so that he put himself on the block, thinking he wouldn't get bounced, but guess who's the first one out tonight! Overconfident much, Pooch? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/mzjrKHMdB9July 25, 2022 Poor #Pooch the look on his pretty little blue-eyed face! That is the look of being blindsided! @CBSBigBrother Arrogance is a liability in this game. The way he #ManSpreaded sitting on the block alone, is part of the reason he was sent packing. pic.twitter.com/7VqG5NFZ4DJuly 25, 2022 Sorry for any spoiler alert…but Pooch is all time in #BigBrother history for poor game play…woof what a mistake and miscalculationJuly 25, 2022 Not that Pooch was the most entertaining contestant ever, but he was the only moderately interesting one on the show, like him or not. Lamest cast in BB history. Not a player in the house worth liking or hating. I couldn’t be more bored. Poor casting.July 25, 2022 Catching up on tonight’s episode. I’m not going to lie… I wish Pooch was still there. He was entertaining, and I would of picked half of the people there to go before him honestly. #bb24 #BB24livefeeds #bigbrother #bigbrother24July 25, 2022 Operation Screw the Pooch was completed by the Big Brother house!!! 😅#BB24 #ScrewThePooch #pooch pic.twitter.com/dgse6XOgLeJuly 25, 2022 My family always does first impression guesses of who will win after the 1st show. I chose Pooch because I knew he'd be social & athletic. I hate he made such a grave error in judgment this early in the game. I couldn't believe it. His relationships weren't strong enough yet 😢July 25, 2022 Time will tell, but tonight, we LIKELY witnessed the consequences of the most thoughtless move in Big Brother history! Ohhhh Pooch!!! #BB24July 25, 2022

