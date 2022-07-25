ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal Building on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A federal lawsuit filed Friday, July 22, 2022, by people with disabilities in Wisconsin seeks a court order that those voters are entitled to receiving help returning their ballots, even though the state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. Wong Maye-E

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

