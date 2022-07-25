Mitski, Bartees Strange, Wet Leg: Your Guide to the Best Indie Albums of 2022 (So Far)

Click here to read the full article.

Mitski released the soaring, melodic Laurel Hell ; Bartees Strange jumped genres and blew minds with Farm to Table ; Wilco went warm and melodic, if not truly country, with Cruel Country ; Wet Leg revived the post-punk revival with their endlessly entertaining self-titled debut, ending up on Glastonbury’s main stage. And those are only some of the highlights of a packed year in indie rock so far, as covered in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music.

T o hear the whole episode, with Simon Vozick-Levinson joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above. Other albums under discussion include Big Thief ’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You , Soccer Mommy’s S ometimes, Forever , Black Midi ’s Hellfire , Sunflower Bean ’s Headful of Sugar, Empath’s Visitor, Alvvays ’ upcoming Blue Rev, Say Sue Me’s The Last Thing Left, Interpol ’s The Other Side of Make-Believe, Angel Olsen ’s Big Time, Kurt Vile ’s Watch My Moves, and Spoon ’s Lucifer on the Sofa.

Elsewhere in the episode, Brittany Spanos weighs in on the state of all things Justin Bieber , and Wolfgang Van Halen shares updates on his next album as Mammoth WVH and the status of that rumored tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

