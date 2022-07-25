ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson: 'we have come construction to build' but ready for 'showcase phase'

By Jacquie Franciulli
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uva#Acc Kickoff#Buil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy