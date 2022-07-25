New Construction – Express Oil Change (Invited GCs)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, has released the latest chapter of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ program. The new episode explores the importance of driver monitoring systems for occupant presence and condition — such as fatigue or distraction — to help foster the safety required for Level 3 autonomous driving and beyond. Content for this fourth installment includes two articles, a blog, an infographic, a new episode of the Tech Between Us podcast and a Then, Now and Next video. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005696/en/ The fourth installment of Mouser’s 2022 Empowering Innovation Together program explores AI-based driver monitoring systems for occupant presence and condition — such as fatigue or distraction — and includes a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast. (Photo: Business Wire)

