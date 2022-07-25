ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

New Construction – Express Oil Change (Invited GCs)

virtualbx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 2 First Reported on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Last Updated 7/21/2022 9:46:08...

www.virtualbx.com

Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Space Perspective Unveils Patented Capsule Design - Now in Production at Its State-of-the-Art Composite Manufacturing Facility

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Space travel is about to get safer, more comfortable, and even more thrilling. Space Perspective, Planet Earth’s leading luxury space travel company, unveils the patent-pending Spaceship Neptune capsule design now in production at the company’s state-of-the-art campus, near its Operations Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005123/en/ Space Perspective’s patented new capsule design, now in production at the company’s state-of-the-art campus, near its Operations Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Render courtesy of Space Perspective.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Archer Successfully Completes Second Phase of Maker Flight Testing, Moves on to Third Phase Towards Full Transition

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has successfully completed all of its “critical azimuth” flight tests, marking the completion of the second of three key phases of flight testing. The purpose of these tests are to validate the crosswind capabilities of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft configuration and flight control systems. The company has now successfully flown Maker at increasing speeds of up to 15 knots, in various directions and attitudes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005621/en/ Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

What is an industrial engineering degree?

What is an industrial engineering degree? It's a training ground to make the world around us function better. The role of an industrial engineer varies by industry. Most identify the best ways to integrate people, equipment, and information in the workplace. They also design new plans, routes, and frameworks to save money, maximize energy use, and improve overall quality.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Construction Maintenance#Tx#Brazos Co#Title Sheet
The Associated Press

PCI Pharma Services Announces Multi-Million Dollar Expansion to UK Manufacturing Facility to Meet Growing Demand for Global High Potent Manufacturing Services Supporting Oncology Treatments

PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a significant expansion of its world-class facility in Tredegar, Wales, UK, designed to help keep pace with the market growth of powerful, targeted oncology therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005014/en/ “We’re excited to announce the latest expansion in Tredegar that will address the growing and urgent need for specialty global manufacturing services within the oncology arena,” said Salim Haffar, Chief Executive Officer, PCI Pharma Services. “As the market expands for potent therapies and highly complex, concentrated formulations...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

New Study: Cyngn’s Autonomous Industrial Vehicles Increased Productivity by 33%

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today released a new case study quantifying the value that Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle (“AV”) technology brings to Global Logistics and Fulfillment (“GLF”), a leading West Coast distribution, fulfillment and third-party logistics (“3PL”) services company. This is Cyngn’s first study quantifying the return on investment an organization might expect by investing in AV technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005334/en/ Cyngn announces the release of a new study quantifying the value that its autonomous vehicle technology brings to premier warehousing and fulfillment provider Global Logistics and Fulfillment. Source: Cyngn
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Innovation key to attracting next generation of transportation and logistics leaders

As we enter the second half of 2022, the transportation and logistics industry is still dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic, including accelerated technological advances, a tough labor market and an inconsistent supply chain. In addition to these challenges, carriers are also facing a shift in the workplace,...
INDUSTRY
seafoodsource.com

GlobalGAP deadline approaching for implementation of chain of custody standard

The deadline to implement the GlobalG.A.P. chain of custody (CoC) standard throughout supply chains is 31 December, 2023, as starting on 1 January, 2023, all parties that handle loose, unpacked products originating from GlobalG.A.P.-certified production processes must have a valid CoC certification in order to maintain the certification's validity through the sale of those products.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Cheddar News

Ford Scales EV Production While Keeping Possible Recession in Mind

Ford reported sales being up about 1.8 percent year to date in its latest earnings. CFO John Lawler joined Cheddar News to break down the report along with info on vehicle demand and electric vehicle production. "We're in much better shape heading into what could be a potential recession," he said. "And of course, understanding the macroeconomic environment is really important for us, and we're out in front of things."
ECONOMY
Daily Montanan

Will supply chain issues last forever?

The way many of us learn about how the things we own work is when they stop working. Like your toaster. Or maybe your car. And in the year 2022, we all started to learn about global supply chains for the same reason. For an astonishingly broad array of goods and components, they struggled to […] The post Will supply chain issues last forever? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
foodlogistics.com

The State of Food Logistics Looks Promising

Unearthing the state of food logistics can be tricky. On one hand, restaurants are open and booming. Shoppers are returning to in-person grocery shopping. Production facilities are moving product. And, trucks, well, they're moving product too. However, the elephant in the room is all of the disruptions, bottlenecks and challenges...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

What’s Next for Autonomous Driving? Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together Explores AI-Based Driver Monitoring

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, has released the latest chapter of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ program. The new episode explores the importance of driver monitoring systems for occupant presence and condition — such as fatigue or distraction — to help foster the safety required for Level 3 autonomous driving and beyond. Content for this fourth installment includes two articles, a blog, an infographic, a new episode of the Tech Between Us podcast and a Then, Now and Next video. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005696/en/ The fourth installment of Mouser’s 2022 Empowering Innovation Together program explores AI-based driver monitoring systems for occupant presence and condition — such as fatigue or distraction — and includes a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Winning the Supply Chain Disruption Battle with Technology

Supply chains around the world are breathing a cautious sigh of relief. It appears the worst of the supply chain disruptions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic are easing. You can trace progress back to supply chain decision-makers innovating their way out of the crisis and adapting processes to product and labor shortages and other challenges. Suppliers are more strategic about the ports they’re shipping to, which has decreased port congestion and delays. Supply chain partners are also collaborating more closely to forecast lead times and control costs, for instance, sharing the costs of air freight for rush shipments rather than bearing the costs alone. As stakeholders found ways to overcome challenges, they learned that solutions had one thing in common: Technology is the key to greater efficiency and collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Early exposure to fluctuating water availability can promote plant resilience

Early exposure to fluctuating water availability can alter a plants adaptability in later life stages but can also improve the plants' performance under stressful or changing conditions. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Ecology. In the new study, the researchers from Guizhou University and the...
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Lafarge Canada Funds Queen’s University Low-Carbon Concrete Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Lafarge Canada is proudly co-funding a low-carbon concrete design research project at Queen’s University (Kingston,ON) and providing the company’s specially designed concrete to the initiative. The project, which aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy and brings together a number of industry partners, is led by Dr. Neil Hoult, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Queen’s University, with Josh Woods, Assistant Professor, Queen’s University, Evan Bentz, Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Toronto, and Dr. John Orr, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cambridge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005019/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Feeder delivery vehicle scheduling optimization of high-speed railway express based on trunk and branch intermodal transportation

In view of the traditional branch line end express delivery centralized mode cannot adapt to the growing demand of high-speed rail (HSR) express, resulting in poor connection between trunk and branch line, high cost and poor timeliness. In this paper, the problem of scheduling optimization of branch-line flexible distribution vehicles relying on intermodal transportation of trunk and branch lines is proposed. Considering the number of vehicles, vehicle capacity, customer service time window and other constraints, an integer linear programming mathematical model with the minimum total cost of vehicle transportation cost, usage cost and time window penalty cost as the optimization objective is established. A two-level nested heuristic algorithm with two-level coding structure is proposed to solve the problem. Finally, a simulation example is given to verify the effectiveness of the model and the algorithm. The results show that the vehicle scheduling optimization problem studied in this paper can effectively improve the timeliness and accuracy of HSR express delivery, and can significantly reduce the total vehicle delivery cost.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Nickel Alloy Inconel 625 for Additive Manufacturing on the Studio System 2

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced it has qualified the use of IN625 for the Studio System, a turnkey metal 3D printing platform that offers customers the easiest way to print high-performance metal parts in low volumes for pre-production and end-use applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005267/en/ Desktop Metal has qualified nickel alloy Inconel 625 for 3D printing on the Studio System™ 2, which prints and sinters parts in a two-step process. In all, the Studio System 2 now offers eight metals, delivering more material flexibility than any other metal extrusion 3D printing system on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

How Automation in Contract Management Can Optimize Business Negotiations

Contract management software for small business optimizes negotiations so you can spend more time expanding your brand. Small businesses must implement CLM for negotiating with other companies and clients. The easiest way to do this is by implementing a system that stores and organizes your agreements in one location. CLM business solutions allow your team and the counter-party to collaborate on a single platform. This allows you to streamline the workflow and limit the number of programs required for your contracting process. With an automated process, your small business can dedicate its time and resources to your administrative tasks.
SOFTWARE

