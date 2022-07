Ford reported sales being up about 1.8 percent year to date in its latest earnings. CFO John Lawler joined Cheddar News to break down the report along with info on vehicle demand and electric vehicle production. "We're in much better shape heading into what could be a potential recession," he said. "And of course, understanding the macroeconomic environment is really important for us, and we're out in front of things."

ECONOMY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO