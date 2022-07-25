ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago
www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Election Local#Absentee Ballots#Politics Courts#Politics State#District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy