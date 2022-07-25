ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

New principal at Shelbyville High School aims to rebuild traditions, improve teamwork

By Jeff Brown
shelbycountypost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
shelbycountypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Education
City
New Palestine, IN
Local
Indiana Education
New Palestine, IN
Education
City
Southport, IN
State
Indiana State
City
English, IN
City
Rushville, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamwork#School Systems#Highschool#Shelbyville High School#Associate Principal#New Palestine High School#Lowell High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy