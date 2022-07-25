Chris Rock Says He's Not 'A Victim' After Will Smith Slapped Him At Oscars: 'Shoot That S**t Off'

Source: mega

Chris Rock is speaking out about the time Will Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars. While at a comedy show at the PNC Arts Center in New Jersey on Sunday, July 24, the comedian called out the actor.

“I’m not a victim, motherf**ker,” he said, before joking that he “shook that s**t off” and returned to work.

“Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker,” he continued. “But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Four months ago, Rock made a joke on stage about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked, referring to her bald head. However, Rock didn't know Jada suffers from a condition called alopecia, a disorder in which the hair falls out.

Will then jumped on stage and slapped Rock. "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!" Smith later said while at his seat.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum went on to win an Oscar for his role in King Richard, but he later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Will later apologized on social media, writing a lengthy statement. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Rock has hardly addressed the situation, but on April 2, while at another show, he did say to the audience that he had "an interesting week."

Meanwhile, it seems like the Hitch lead is remorseful for his actions.

"Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward," Kevin Hart, who is pals with both Rock and Smith, told Entertainment Tonight. "I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best."

