It might have been almost a year ago, but T-Mobile's big August 2021 data breach is still fresh in some people's minds. After all, the theft of data (including addresses and Social Security numbers) from tens of millions of users is nothing to scoff at. The carrier has since been fighting class-action lawsuits all over the country due to the breach. Now, after trials and negotiations, it is preparing for some hefty payouts in order to settle the matter.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO