This Is Minnesota's Best 'Unknown' Place To Visit

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.

According to Viatravelers, the best unknown place to visit in Minnesota is North Shore.

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best unknown place to visit in Minnesota:

"Are you looking for hidden vacation spots that feature an abundance of state parks, lakes, waterfalls, and charming A-Frame cabins? Look no further than the North Shore of Minnesota. This region in Cook County, Minnesota gets its name because of the sprawling shores along Lake Superior aka the turning tip of Northern Minnesota. If you are looking for things to do along the North Shore of Lake Superior, meander through the unbeliever hiking trails at Tettegouche State Park. Or, hike to the tallest waterfalls in Minnesota at Judge C.R. Magney State Park and camp out under the stars at Gooseberry Falls State Park."

For more information regarding the best unknown places to visit throughout the country, visit HERE.

