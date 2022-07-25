Former Tory MP Edwina Currie appears with cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson on live TV

Good Morning Britain viewers were perplexed after former Tory MP Edwina Currie appeared on the show with a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson in her background.

Discussing whether the prime minister had "clocked off" following his announcement to step down, Ms Currie said: "There's all sorts of other people in Whitehall and in the ministries who are busy doing the jobs... August is a time when Parliament isn't sitting."

"A grown woman with a cardboard cutout of Boris Johnson in her front room... Edwina Currie is insufferable," one Twitter user wrote.