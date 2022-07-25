This Is The Most Famous Band From Louisiana

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:

"To determine the most famous band from every state, Insider looked at reputation, record sales, and awards. Each band was considered within its own era, so just because a band is popular now doesn't mean it's nudged out the biggest band from another decade. ... We focused mostly on the state where each band originally formed, but we also considered where their music was popularized, as well as artists' hometowns."

So what is the most famous band from Louisiana?

The Neville Brothers

Made up of four brothers — Art, Charles, Aaron and Cyril — the Neville Brothers cemented their place in New Orleans and R&B history after releasing their self-titled debut album in 1976.

Here's what Insider had to say about the Pelican State's most famous band:

"The Neville Brothers are and R&B group famously known for embracing their hometown of New Orleans. They won a Grammy in 1989 for best pop instrumental performance and have closed out the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for years. Though their last record together was released in 2004, the brothers reunited for a farewell show in NOLA in 2015. Charles Neville died in 2018, and Art Neville died the following year."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous band from each state.