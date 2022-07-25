5 Fashion Sets You Need To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Fashion sets take the hassle out of life. In a world where everything is hectic, who has time to put an entire outfit together every day?! Summertime is here, and the heat is absolutely exhausting. On top of trying to beat summer’s wrath, there are a plethora of other responsibilities we have to tend to. So why not keep the style portion of your life uncomplicated by adding sets to your wardrobe?

Sets have been in the fashion world since forever. They’ve evolved from mundane uniforms to stylish, convenient outfits that can be worn in a myriad of ways. From pants sets to skirt suits, short sets, and workout sets, these garbs are plentiful and can take the headache out of creating a look. When you need to throw something on for a day in the park with some friends or if you need a quick jazzy look for an upcoming brunch, a set is the way to go.

Consider adding one of the five sets below to your wardrobe for practicality and cuteness. Check them out!

1. Brunch Set

While everyone is wondering what they will wear to the next brunch, take the worry out of your style prep by throwing on this fun set. The cute, bow top and ruffle shorts scream flirty. Also, this set can be easily paired with any heel or flat shoe.

2. Casual Set

Give me a good casual set, and I will wear it out! These sets are convenient when it comes to throwing something on that will give you comfort and cuteness at the same time. If you have a Saturday shopping date or a neighborhood festival to attend, this set is for you.

3. Athleisure Sets

Gone are the days when athletic wear was just for athletes. These looks can be worn for workouts and for casual wear. A neon-colored athletic set is perfect for a fabulous day of leisure. Throw some tennis on with the look or sporty sandals and call it a day.

4. The Daily Set

Traveling anytime soon? This set will fashionably guide you through the airport. Its versatility allows you to pair it with heels, sandals, or your favorite sneakers. Throw a denim jacket over it for extra pizzaz.

5. The Fly Set

Perk your summer wardrobe up with this stylish, sweater set. This popping look can be worn to a dinner party, a concert, a date, etc. The possibilities are endless with an ensemble like this. Pair a shirt or blouse underneath when the fall comes, and you’ve got yourself an entire new look.