Proposed Bills Would Cancel Student Debt for Healthcare Workers

scrubsmag.com
Amanda Fisher
2d ago
I have been saying that all Healthcare workers who were forced to work during the pandemic should have student loan forgiveness! while most of the world closed down our went online, we were forced to go to work or chose to to help the public that was dying from covid!
Reply(1)
5
Im so Nola
3d ago
They already canceled, gave stimulus packages, discounts on homes, etc. What about the students who were defrauded in the medical field college scams?
Reply
2
Comments / 16