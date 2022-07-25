Antonio Conte is not happy about Bayern's flirtation with Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has called Bayern Munich’s public flirtation with a move for Harry Kane “disrespectful.”

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann and CEO Oliver Kahn both hinted at their club’s interest in the Spurs striker last week, which clearly rankled with Conte.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Conte said: “For sure I’m a coach who doesn’t talk about players from other teams.

“I don’t know why [this happened]. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah, only rumors.

“At the same time, I don’t like to speak about players from another club. If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media.

“I think maybe it’s a bit disrespectful for the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players.”

What did Bayern say about Kane?

“He’s very expensive that’s the problem – but a brilliant player,” Nagelsmann said at a press conference. “He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s really tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Kahn also admitted Kane could be a future target as Bayern aims to replace Robert Lewandowski, who joined up with Barcelona this month.

Speaking to Bild, Kahn said of Bayern’s reported interest in Kane: “He’s under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future.”

He added: “Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let’s see what else happens.”

Kane, who nearly moved to Man City last summer before the transfer fell through at the last minute, has a contract with Spurs through 2024.