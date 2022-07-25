This Is Michigan's Best 'Unknown' Place To Visit

Photo: Getty Images

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.

According to Viatravelers, the best unknown place to visit in Michigan is Mackinac Island.

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best unknown place to visit in Michigan:

"Mackinac Island is great for a number of reasons. First, it’s a Mackinac Island State Park, so there are plenty of things to do outdoors. Second, the Victorian architecture is charming and makes for a great backdrop to any vacation photos. Third, the natural beauty of the island is undeniable. From the turquoise waters of Lake Huron to the lush forest bluffs, Mackinac Island is a feast for the senses. Fourth, this island is very accessible. It’s only a short ferry ride from Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, and there are plenty of hotels and restaurants on the island to accommodate any budget."

