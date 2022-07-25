Lynne Spears Responds To Britney's New Allegations: 'I Hurt For You'

Photo: Getty Images

Lynne Spears responded to new screenshots shared by daughter Britney Spears of text messages she reportedly sent while at a mental health facility in 2019.

On Monday (July 25) morning, the "Stronger" singer posted, and quickly deleted, screenshots to her Instagram that reportedly showed her reaching out to her mother as well as a friend and her lawyer after allegedly being forced into the facility.

Hours later, the pop icon's mother addressed Britney's now-deleted comments, seemingly reposting a screenshot of the text exchange on her Instagram between the singer and her friend Jansen Fitzgerald, whom Britney claimed never responded after she asked for help finding another lawyer and inquired about the mood-stabilizing medication lithium.

Directly addressing her daughter, Lynne wrote, "Britney, I have all the 'whole conversations' as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

Fitzgerald took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to "clarify some things" after Britney's allegations, sharing an alleged screenshot from March 2019 that shows she did respond to the singer's questions and saying that she "[has] always felt like some of my messages were deleted."

"I love my friends more than life itself and would go to the ends of the earth for them. This msg along with THOUSANDS of msgs were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears. We talked daily when she was in her last facility and her mom and I even went to New Orleans and met with an attorney to try and help her because we knew they wouldn't let us near her!"

She went on to say that both she and Lynne were "very cautious" about how they messaged Britney, worrying that her phone was being monitored. However, once the singer left the facility, Fitzgerald claims Britney blocked her number and the pair haven't spoken since.

"It has been almost 3 years now. I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her," she said. "I don't know if some of my msgs to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt that my messages could help her case."

As of publication, Britney has not addressed either her mother's or friend's responses.