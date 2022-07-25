These Are California's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

Photo : Getty Images

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.

According to Viatravelers, the best unknown places to visit in California are the Channel Islands and Solvang.

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best unknown places to visit in California:

Channel Islands:

"Basically, the entire island on the Pacific Ocean can be explored in the most beautiful season without crowds and is accessible. Snorkels and kayaks are popular options on Santa Cruz Island. Many activities can be enjoyed here, like sea kayaking, snorkeling, and trekking. Channel Islands National Park provides an opportunity to see some of California’s Channel Islands up close. These islands are home to a variety of plant and animal life, including some that are found nowhere else on Earth. Channel Islands National Park is a great place to get away from it all and enjoy nature."

Solvang:

"Solvang is a city in California that is known for its Danish-style architecture and Solvang windmills. The city has a population of about 5,000 people and is located in Santa Barbara County.The city was founded in 1911 by a group of Danish-Americans who wanted to create a community that reflected their heritage."

