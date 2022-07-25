Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best National Parks In The U.S.

Photo : Getty Images

National parks are home to America's most scenic natural landscapes, engaging activities, and precious wildlife. They're so popular that nearly 300 million people visited these protected areas, including national parks, monuments, and stunning byways, according to Travel + Leisure.

The website also ranked the 25 best national parks in the country:

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. U.S. national parks were rated on their natural attractions, activities, lodging, wildlife, accessibility, and cleanliness."

Colorado's very own Rocky Mountains National Park made it on the list, landing in the Top 5!

"Attention, hikers: Rocky Mountain National Park is the park for you," writers say. "Its 415 square miles include more than 300 miles of hiking trails that traverse diverse landscapes, from flower fields to craggy mountains."

According to its official website, there are plenty of other activities to do at this scenic national park. You can go camping, do overnight backpacking, view the stunning wildlife, or immerse yourself in its fascinating history and ties to Colorado history and culture.