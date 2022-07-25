U2 reportedly launching first Las Vegas residency in new $1.8 billion venue

Photo credit Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

U2 reportedly will be the first group to fill a residency slot at the new MSG Sphere venue at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Billboard reports the Rock band will have a residency at the new, $1.8 billion venue that will span across several months with no consecutive show dates.

The venue, known as the largest spherical structure in the world, is said to hold 20,000 standing spectators or 17,500 seated guests and contains 23 VIP suites.

With features including 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere with fully programmable LED technology, the venue will introduce fans to a live music experiece like never before.

No details from the band or Sphere on exactly when the shows will take place or when tickets go on sale — but more informations expected soon.