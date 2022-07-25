KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
Daily Pick 3
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
Super Kansas Cash
09-15-19-25-26, Cash Ball: 19
(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $985,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-23, White Balls: 5-17
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
Comments / 0