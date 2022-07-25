ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Daily Pick 3

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

09-15-19-25-26, Cash Ball: 19

(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $985,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-23, White Balls: 5-17

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

