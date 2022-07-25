ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Target adds sortation centers in Chicago, Denver

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget is adding three new sites in the next year — two in greater Chicago and one in the Denver metro area, according to a post on the retailer's website. Target is adding three new sortation centers in the next year — two in greater Chicago and one in the Denver...

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grocerydive.com

Target to open 3 new sortation centers in 'stores-as-hubs' push

Target will add three new sortation centers to help increase efficiencies in its operations, the retailer announced on Monday. Two sortation centers will be in the greater Chicago area and one in the Denver metro area. The new centers will bring Target’s sortation center total to nine as it already has six existing centers in locations such as Houston, Dallas, the Philadelphia area and Lawrenceville, Georgia.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Chicago, IL
City
Denver, CO
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Illinois Business
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
K99

Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado

As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
COLORADO STATE
beckersspine.com

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush named best orthopedic program in Illinois

Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush has been named the top orthopedic program in Illinois on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 list. Rush was also ranked fifth best in the country for orthopedic surgery, up from sixth in 2021. "I am so proud that for the tenth consecutive year, our...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
9NEWS

Denver is getting its first In-N-Out Burger

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger has begun construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north of Interstate 70 in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Kathy Sabine shares her skin cancer journey

DENVER — 9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine is discussing her journey through a recent skin cancer diagnosis, treatment, surgery and recovery. She hopes her story inspires others to get regular examinations. "Skin cancer in Colorado is for real," said Sabine. "It’s painful and scary. Even if you grow up...
COLORADO STATE
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.
CHICAGO, IL
9NEWS

Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Where are the 'luckiest' Mega Millions stores in the Denver area?

DENVER — Mega Millions fever is taking the country by storm. The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing topped $810 million Monday morning to become the nation's fourth-largest jackpot in history. Many might be wondering where is the best place to buy their ticket before the big drawing.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy