'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, best known for starring in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order," has died. He was 83.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino," Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement via the late actor's publicist. "He was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

He died of natural causes the morning of July 25 with his wife by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

Sorvino was born in Brooklyn in 1939 and began his career as a copywriter at an ad agency before attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical "Bajour" and his film debut in 1970's "Where's Poppa?"

He went on to earn a Tony nomination for his role in the 1972 play "That Championship Season."

Over the course of his career, he appeared in films such as "A Touch of Class," "Reds," "Nixon" and more. He is perhaps most remembered for playing Paul Cicero in "Goodfellas," which was released in 1990.

On TV, he played NYPD Sgt. Phil Cerreta on "Law & Order" in the show's early years. He was currently playing Frank Costello on "Godfather of Harlem."

Sorvino, who founded the Paul Sorvino Asthma Foundation, is survived by his wife, Dee Dee, whom he married in 2014, and his three adult children, including Amanda and actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, as well as five grandchildren.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder," Mira Sorvino tweeted Monday. "A life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

He will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles in the Garden of Legends alongside other famous performers.